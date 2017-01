सलमान खान ने चीनी अभिनेत्री जू जू को दिया यह स्पेशल गिफ्ट, देखें तस्वीरें

It took me days to realize it was over… It's been so many times that it has to end… But I still hasn't learnt how to get over… Life goes on, I am again free like a bird, but my mind lingers… 💛❤️💚💜💙

A photo posted by Zhu Zhu (@zhuzhuclubheaven) on Dec 20, 2016 at 11:34am PST