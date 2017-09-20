प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने की ‘सीरियाई मलाला’ मुजून अलमेल्लेहान से मुलाकात, कहा- अमेजिंग है आपका काम

प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने की ‘सीरियाई मलाला’ मुजून अलमेल्लेहान से मुलाकात, कहा- अमेजिंग है आपका कामप्रियंका चोपड़ा इस समय न्यूयॉर्क में यूएन ग्लोबल गोल्स अवॉर्ड्स में शामिल होने पहुंची हुई हैं। इस अवसर पर प्रियंका ने गर्ल्स इंपावरमेंट को लेकर काफी बातें कीं।
प्रियंका चोपड़ा इस समय न्यूयॉर्क में यूएन ग्लोबल गोल्स अवॉर्ड्स में शामिल होने पहुंची हुई हैं। इस अवसर पर प्रियंका ने गर्ल्स इंपावरमेंट को लेकर काफी बातें कीं। इसके साथ ही साथ वह यूनएन की सबसे युवा सद्भावना दूत सीरियाई मुजून अलमेल्लेहान से भी मिलीं। प्रियंका ने मुजून से मुलाकात की एक तस्वीर अपने इंस्टाग्राम एकाउंट पर एक लंबे लेख के साथ शेयर की है। प्रियंका ने लिखा है, “महात्मा गांधी के शब्दों में कहूं तो… “अगर हम इस दुनिया में शांति का पाठ पढ़ाना चाहते हैं और युद्ध के खिलाफ एक असली युद्ध छेड़ना चाहते हैं तो हमें इसकी शुरुआत बच्चों से करनी होगी।”
प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने लिखा है कि यूएन ग्लोबल गोल्स अवॉर्ड्स में गर्ल इंपावरमेंट पर बात करना मेरे लिए सम्मान की बात थी। हम सबको एक साथ आकर लड़कियों को इंपावर, एजुकेट और उनके लिए मौके पैदा करने की जरूरत है। अगर संभव हो तो हमें एक ऐसे समाज का निर्णाम करने की जरूरत है जहां पर वे अपना सपना जी सकें और साथ में हंस सकें।
In the words of Mahatma Gandhi… “If we are to teach real peace in this world, and if we are to carry on a real war against war, we shall have to begin with the children.” It was an honor to speak at the UN Global Goals Awards on the importance of empowering girls; addressing global leaders and influencers from the United Nations, philanthropy, media, non-profits and business. We all need to come together and work to empower, educate, create opportunities and impart skill sets so that we can be their catalysts for change and to help them build their brave new world. If possible, a safe one where they can live their dreams and laugh together as one. I had the opportunity to meet @muzoonalmellehan, @unicef’s youngest goodwill ambassador, who is doing such amazing work advocating education for Syrian girls. All in all, this was a very inspiring and uplifting night. #GlobalGoals #UNGA #ForEveryChild Please swipe for more.
At Za'atari, I'm proud to have had the opportunity to visit the home of Seba and her whole family – Mohammed, 19; Seba, 17; Haya 14; Hiba, 12; Omar, 6; Hala, 4. In spite of their circumstances, their makeshift home, and very little to call their own, we were the recipients of the full Syrian hospitality and love. Her mother, Isdihaar, a dignified and happy spirit was so open about her earlier life, and all that they do now to survive. They had a full life in Syria, with a home and everything they could ask for, and now…sitting in their sparse living room, all I got was a resolve to hold on until they could return to their home and rebuild their life. Without her husband there, she's taking care of her 6 children by working at an innovation lab, finding innovative solutions for everyday problems…like the neo-natal air conditioner created by just using a fan, ice cubes and box with holes. As I was leaving, Seba removed her bracelet and gave it to me and said it was so I'd never forget her. I will never forget her and the amazing people I've met, and it is because of them that my resolve to keep working by bringing attention to their situation has just grown stronger. Hoping that somehow we, the citizens of the world, will find it in our hearts to contribute to ease the largest humanitarian crisis since the end of World War II. To donate please go to UNICEF.com or visit link in bio. @unicef #MissionForChildren #ChildrenUprooted #ChildrenOfSyria #PCInJordan
बता दें कि सबसे युवा सद्भावना दूत मुजून अलमेल्लेहान सीरिया की शरणार्थी और शिक्षा कार्यकर्ता हैं। मुजून ने कहा था कि उन्होंने शरणार्थी होने की वजह से देखा है कि जब बच्चों को समयपूर्व विवाह में धकेल दिया जाता है या बाल श्रमिक बनाया जाता है तो उनके साथ क्या होता है। उन्होंने कहा कि यूनिसेफ के साथ काम करते हुए वह ऐसे बच्चों को आवाज देने और उन्हें स्कूल में दाखिल करवाने में मदद देंगी।
This is Z'aid – he is 16 years old and is a child laborer. He works as a tailor and a barber but he aspires to be a translator. He loves languages and wants to learn as many as he can..he wants to help the world understand each other better..Build bridges… He is full of so much optimism for the future of the world despite of being ravaged by war…so while he's not at work he comes to the Makani Center to learn and educate himself..He made this bow by hand, and offered it to me as a gift of friendship… it's kids like this that will build a better world tomorrow. @unicef #ChildrenUprooted #TheyAreUs
Say hello to Omaima 16, Seba 17, Shaimaa 14, Hanin 15, Maria 15, Wafa 13, Ayat 16, and Maram 15. These are 16-17 yr olds in a school in the Za'atari Refugee Camp. Omaima couldn't carry much when she and her family fled Syria…so she decided to carry soil and rocks from her garden to remember her country. Seba said they have all prepared themselves for when they go back to Syria after the war is over…knowing it will be almost unrecognizable. That's the reason they go to school everyday, so that they can rebuild Syria again. Their determination for education, however much they can get, is incredible and truly overwhelming. These girls don't have much at all, but yet Seba and Omaima took their bracelet and ring off to give me so I will always remember them. I'll always remember you…I promise. It's kids like this that will build a better world tomorrow. Please swipe left for more. @unicef #TheyAreUs #ChildrenUprooted #pcinjordan🇯🇴
उल्लेखनीय है कि हाल ही में आयोजित 69वें एम्मी अवॉर्ड्स में ग्लोबल स्टार प्रियंका चोपड़ा ने काफी लोगों का ध्यान अपनी ओर खींचा था। अपनी ड्रेस की वजह से एक्ट्रेस की काफी तारीफें हुई थीं। बहुत से लोगों को लगता है कि बेस्ट ड्रेस पहनना कोई आसान काम नहीं है। रेड कार्पेट पर पीसी स्लीक हाई पोनी, मार्सला लिप्सटिक और अपने शिम्मरी हाई नेक गाउन की फ्रिल को पकड़े हुए नजर आई थीं। एक्ट्रेस ने का यह गाउन पार्सियन लेबल बालमिन का था।
