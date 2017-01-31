टीवी एक्ट्रेस पूजा बनर्जी ने शेयर कीं ब्यॉफ्रेंड संग प्री-वेडिंग फोटोशूट की तस्वीरें
टीवी एक्ट्रेस पूजा बनर्जी ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंस के अपने ब्यॉफ्रेंड के साथ कुछ वीडियो और तस्वीरें पोस्ट की हैं। इन तस्वीरों में पूजा अपने ब्यॉफ्रेंड से साथ दिल्ली के मोनोमेंट्स पर मस्ती करती नजर आ रही हैं। चैनल वी पर आने वाले टीवी शो इंडियाज स्विम में रीवा माथुर के किरदार से फेमस हुईं पूजा रोडीज के 8वें सीजन का हिस्सा रह चुकी हैं। उनके ब्वॉयफ्रेंड संदीप सेजवाल एशियन गेम्स मेडलिस्ट स्विमर हैं।
यह दोनों आने वाली 28 फरवरी को नई दिल्ली में शादी के बंधन में बंधने जा रहे हैं। मालूम हो कि पूजा बंगाली हैं और संदीप एक जट्ट हैं। दोनों ने ही यह फैसला किया है कि शादी की परंपराएं दोनों तरीके से निभाई जाएंगी। नागार्जुन के टीवी एक्टर ने अपने इंस्टाग्राम अकाउंट से अपनी शादी के पहले कराए गए फोटोशूट की कुछ तस्वीरें शेयर की हैं।
तस्वीरों में कुर्ते पायजामें में संदीप और पूजा डिजाइनर व्हाइट एंड ब्लैक कॉम्बिनेशन ड्रेस पहने नजर आ रही हैं। एक तस्वीर में यह दोनों दिल्ली के कुतुबमीनार के पीछे डांस करते नजर आ रहे हैं। वहीं एक अन्य तस्वीर में संदीप फॉर्मल्स में हैं और पूजा वन पीस पहने हैं। फोटोशूट की ज्यादातर तस्वीरें मोनोमेंट्स पर ही ली गई हैं। इन तस्वीरों और वीडियो को 6000 तक लोगों ने लाइक किया है।
Behind the scene clipping of our pre-wedding shoot done at #QutubMinar in Delhi had an amazing time shooting with @pdphotoworks and Aaj Tak. We also shot at @theperfectlocationfaridabad . for more pictures log on to @shaadimagic our exclusive wedding partner and the @theperfectlocationfaridabad where we shot the most romantic pictures and as the name suggests it's the perfect place for would be brides and grooms to have their pre wedding shoot .. and @sandeepsejwal you are the sweetest you made me blush and laugh in the pictures ❤️❤ last but not the least thank you sooo much @ashmita1590 for this lovely dress by @shammijaggi 's nazakat and @hodjuels for the assisting me with the right accessory and jewellery #BengaliJattWedding
And the countdown begins… Exactly after 1month we will be together forever and ever 🙂 @sandeepsejwal ❤️❤️❤️❤️ #BengaliJattWedding @pdphotoworks @TopRankRepost #TopRankRepost P + S Delhi 2017 © http://facebook.comPurushottamDebPhotoworks/ For queries and bookings contact on +919873353266 or mail your queries at [email protected] #wedmegood #weddingsutra #popxowedding #popxo #shaadimagic #shaadisaga #sayshaadi #weddingplz #wedabout #wedwise #bigindianwedding #indianwedding #officialweddingmagzine #weddingphotography #weddingphotographer #pdphotoworks #wedabout #indian_wedding_inspiration #weddingz #shaadisaga #wedwise #zowed #zankyouwedding #prewedding #anugun #pdphotoworks for more pictures log on to @shaadimagic our exclusive online wedding partner
Repost from @theperfectlocationfaridabad @TopRankRepost #TopRankRepost Behind the scene …… When the oh-so-pretty, the very popular actress @poojabanerjeee and the dapper National swimmer @sandeepsejwal, came to @theperfectlocationfaridabad for their prewedding shoot by @pdphotoworks. Exclusive wedding partner @shaadimagic. Outfit by- @jecouturier , styled by- @stylestashofficial by- @hodjuels footwear by @aprajitatoor_thelabel
Repost from @shaadimagic @TopRankRepost #TopRankRepost #BehindTheScenes Dapper International swimming medallist @sandeepsejwal and TV sweetheart @poojabanerjeee caught in a cute moment in midst of their #PreWeddingShoot . More coming. Wish the celebrity duo and get a chance to meet them. . #Shaadimagic #Weddings #PoojaBanerjee #SandeepSejwal #CelebrityWedding #DelhiWedding #MumbaiWedding #IndianWedding #DesiWedding thank you @perfectlocationfaridabad for the beautiful back drops for our pre-wedding shoot #BengaliJattWedding
First Published on January 31, 2017 6:58 pm