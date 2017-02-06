आमिर ने कहा कि वे बॉक्स-ऑफिस के नहीं बल्कि अपनी पत्नी के किंग हैं

– How easy or difficult was it to get #aamirkhan to do #dangal ? *He said, ‘I want to do this but I don’t know when I would be able to do it.’ He asked us if we were willing to wait for him. So we said that if he was keen to do it, we would. This was around the time when Dhoom 3 had released and he was busy with PK. We waited for him for more than a year. – Considering the film’s main character is based in Haryana, why choose Punjab for the shoot? *It was a creative call. Filmmaking requires a perfect balance of creativity and finances. We got production-friendly locations in Ludhiana. We really liked a lot of locations in Haryana too but they were all scattered . We have made them look like one village. The more we thank people of Punjab, the less it would be. They were patient during shoots and fed us food all the time. They celebrated festivals with us and children had kite flying competitions with Aamir on the occasion of Lohri. – Did the actors, including Aamir, have to learn to speak Haryanvi? *There were two language coaches who started training before shooting began. One coach was on the sets to hear every single dialogue and if pronunciation was wrong, we would go for a retake. – Aamir had to deal with injuries during the shooting. *Before we began shooting, we met a lot of wrestling coaches. We got the best coach – Kripashankar Vishnoi – to train Aamir and the girls. One thing which Mahavir Phogat also said to us was that, “Chot to pehelwaan ka gehna hoti hai” (injury is like jewellery in the life of a wrestler). All actors went through lot of injuries but fortunately nothing serious. Vishnoi, who has been with us for the last eight months, keeps track of everything technical. He has to make sure that grips and moves are technically correct on screen. – What were the memorable incidents on the sets? *Aamir is perpetually worried about how he is going to lose weight now. So every time he saw his own image, he said, “Baap re, main toh Gabbar lag raha hun” (Oh no, I am looking like Gabbar). He was very happy and munching on everything that came his way.I have been very lucky. To workout with Mr Bachchan and aamir . Both of them are very hardworking

