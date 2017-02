नच बलिए 8: करण सिंह ग्रोवर नहीं बल्कि टीवी का यह स्टार उपासना सिंह के साथ बनेगा होस्ट

#Repost @soodpranav with @repostapp ・・・ Snap backs and tattoos ? No honey good jobs and nice suits is all you need . Here's bringing you twice the spice from Mirchi music awards 🌶 !! Tap the pik for details 👆🏼. @karantacker hosting mirchi music awards Styled by – @soodpranav #RSMMA #mirchimusicawards @radiomirchi. Blue Blazer by @primaczar Pink Blazer by @sds.man Shirt by @primaczar Pants by @primaczar Shoes by @shutiqofficial #host #mensfashion #suit #suitelife #alldressedup

A post shared by Karan Tacker (@karantacker) on Feb 19, 2017 at 11:43pm PST