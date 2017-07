मुबारकां सॉन्ग जट्ट जगुआर रिलीजः …तो इस तरह एक दूसरे से अलग हैं अर्जुन कपूर के दोनों किरदार

Meet Karan & Charan. They are here to win your hearts with double the fun, double the laughs and double the madness. Watch the #MubarakanTrailer on 14th June. @anilskapoor @athiyashetty @ileana_official @abazmee #SnehaRajani #MuradKhetani #AshwinVarde #SonyPicturesNetworksProduction

A post shared by Arjun Kapoor (@arjunkapoor) on Jun 9, 2017 at 10:32pm PDT