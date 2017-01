मिस यूनिवर्स 2017: खूबसूरती के सबसे बड़े खिताब के लिए आमने-सामने होंगी यह 15 हसीनाएं

After a fabulous lunch earlier today and a press junket, it's time for yet more food..dinner!! Tomorrow we start rehersals!! We need all the energy we can get 😉Let's do this girls 💕 #MissUniverse #MALTA #MissUniverseMalta #MarthaFenech #roadtomissuniverse #65thmissuniverse #philippines #itsmorefuninthephilippines #manila

A photo posted by Miss Universe Malta 2016 🇲🇹👑 (@marthafenech) on Jan 20, 2017 at 1:51am PST