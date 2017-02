मलाइका अरोरा ने कहा- बड़े पर्दे पर आने की नहीं चाहत, आइटम सॉन्ग करके खुश हूं

Thank u @pinkvilla ✌️️thank u my #MAK squad for an amazing year @manekaharisinghani @alpakhimani @meghnabutani @mallika_bhat @ektakauroberoi n all the amazing people I have worked with

A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Dec 30, 2016 at 9:29am PST