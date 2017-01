बचपन में इतने क्यूट दिखते थे अरहान, मां मलाइका अरोड़ा खान ने शेयर की फोटो

Found my all time fav pic shot 14 yrs back by my fav @farrokhchothia for @feminaindia cover ❤️️❤️️❤️️❤️️#mommy&baby @iamarhaankhan #14yrsthrowback

A photo posted by Malaika Arora Khan (@malaikaarorakhanofficial) on Jan 13, 2017 at 8:44pm PST