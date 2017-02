पूर्व बिग बॉग कंटेस्टेंट गौहर खान के लिए कुशल टंडन ने खड़ी की परेशानी, पढ़ें क्या है पूरा मामला

@haiderkhanhaider saw this picture … click by my brother Haider khan ….. could not risisset my self to share this picture of this stunner …. @gauaharkhan lady with grace , panache, ooomp and style with a golden heart …… 😇✨

A post shared by Kushal Tandon (@therealkushaltandon) on Feb 12, 2017 at 10:13am PST