कियारा आडवाणी ने फेमिना वेडिंग टइम्स के लिए करवाया अमेजिंग फोटोशूट, देखें तस्वीरें

#Repost @feminaweddingtimes with @repostapp ・・・ Say hello to our beautiful and talented cover girl, @kiaraaliaadvani Photographer📷 @vikram_bawa Hair and makeup [email protected] [email protected] Go on… get your hands on our Feb'17 issue out TODAY!

A photo posted by KIARA (@kiaraaliaadvani) on Jan 27, 2017 at 11:35pm PST