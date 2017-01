कॉफी विद करण सीजन 5: क्वांटिको में प्रियंका चोपड़ा के किरदार का नाम नहीं बता सकीं जैकलीन फर्नांडिस

Today for my first ever #koffeewithkaran and my last working day of 2016!! @karanjohar you are officially my #santaclaus 🎅 and thank you my little elves @danielbauermakeupandhair @tanghavri @rjanahavi @prabalgurung I love you guys ❤️❤️❤️

A photo posted by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Dec 23, 2016 at 1:42pm PST