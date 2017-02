14 साल की एज में जैकलीन ने बॉयफ्रेंड को किया था पहला किस और दूसरे नाम का भी किया खुलासा

Can't believe #jhalakdikhlajaa9 is almost coming to an end!!! What an amazing journey it's been! Thank you @colorstv for this crazy opportunity and @karanjohar @farahkhankunder @ganeshhhegde for being the coolest co-judges possible! @manieshpaul nimboo Nepal mein hain.. you know I'm gonna miss you a lot! And to all the contestants, hold on to those dreams till they become a reality! May the best one win!!! Love you my #jhalak team @mickeycontractor @pinka25 @shaleenanathani @soodpranav @rjanahavi for the hundreds of looks, will never forget those crazy shoot days with you, thank you for the memories 😘😘😘

A post shared by Jacqueline Fernandez (@jacquelinef143) on Jan 7, 2017 at 6:55am PST