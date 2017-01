जैकी चैन ने कहा- नमस्ते सलमान, अपने भाई के साथ तुम्हे देखने आ रहा हूं

‪Bhai, @beingsalmankhan I have an unusual power 💪🏻 packed surprise for you!! See you soon in India 🇮🇳 #Pandeji Hum aah rahe hai.😉‬ @eyeofjackiechan

A video posted by Sonu Sood (@sonu_sood) on Jan 19, 2017 at 5:22am PST