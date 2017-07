IIFA Awards 2017: सलमान खान से लेकर दिलजीत दोसांझ तक इस साल ये स्टार्स करेंगे परफॉर्म, देखें तस्वीरें

Recent performed Light Art for L&T And being able share the stage with Hariharan Sir was an incredible honour and a wonderful experience. Sir, being such a down-to-earth person, appreciated my performance. #Lightart #L&Tevent #Hariharan #Legend #respect #viveklightart www.viveklightart.com

A post shared by Vivek Patil (@vivek_lightart) on Jul 10, 2017 at 8:43am PDT