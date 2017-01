ऋतिक रोशन के बर्थडे पर सुजैन खान ने दी बधाई, शेयर की उनके साथ वाली फोटो

Family pack meets ghostbusters and the best ride on the planet…Krrish at parks⚡️⚡️⚡️ the day about palm trees & eighty degrees 🌵🐪🌟🌈😇😊❤🌤 #dublife #familiasempre #threedaysto2017❤

A photo posted by Sussanne Khan (@suzkr) on Dec 29, 2016 at 7:51am PST