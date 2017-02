“ये रिश्ता क्या कहलाता है” की अक्षरा ने पोस्ट किया वर्क आउट वीडियो, फिटनेस के लिए खूब पसीना बहा रहीं यह टीवी स्टार

What seems impossible today will one day become ur warm up💪 My trainer says🙃 Thank you @vikky2121 for pushing me even when I say plzzzz stop m gonna die and u say 5 more😮(that's my reaction)..when I say my shoulders hurt and u say oh is it! Now tom ur legs will hurt coz it's leg day🙄your sore muscles today will make u stronger tom💪 when I start my elbow plank and suddenly u put weights on my back n m like 😩..but u just don't let me give up😊Thanks for comforting me which helps me to show up everyday😊

