हेजल कीच ने इंस्टाग्राम पर की पति युवराज सिंह की तारीफ, लिखा- “ख़ौफ” उनका मिडिल नेम होना चाहिए

"Fierce" should be his middle name. 150 runs from 127 balls, Man of the Match, India won 2-0 against England in ODIs. Not forgetting coming back from CANCER, getting his health and fitness back post chemo therapy and finally being in the ODI team after all of that. Throw in a wedding somewhere. That, ladies and gentleman, it what it looks like to never give up. Theres the difference in surviving cancer and beating cancer #doitagain #takeyourlifeback #YuvrajFierceSingh #hero #ywc @yuvisofficial

Jan 19, 2017