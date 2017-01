कविता कौशिक ब्वॉयफ्रेंड रोनित बिस्वास के साथ केदारनाथ मंदिर में करेंगी शादी

And I miss u like the deserts miss the rain , like a nagging knee pain , like all lost n no gain , like a spider less Mary Jane, like Dharam paaji's directionless burning train ,like this poetry going insane !! And I miss uuuuu Babe !! 😭

A photo posted by Kavita Kaushik (@ikavitakaushik) on Dec 2, 2016 at 10:46pm PST