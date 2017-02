बिग बॉस 9 कंटेस्टेंट कीथ सिकेरा और रोशेल राव ने की सगाई, देखें तस्वीरें

Valentine's day special❤ 3 things I love about @rochellerao No. 3: When times are tough and I'm deep in it …she reminds me to "just keep swimming" 😊 #mydory Tag a friend who has the same qualities. Tell them why you love them. #kero #vdayspecial #happyvalentinesday #tellthemyoulovethem Photo Credit: @rochellerao's under water photography

A post shared by Keith Sequeira (@keithsequeira) on Feb 13, 2017 at 10:27pm PST