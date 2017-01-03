डिंपी गागुली ने शेयर की बेटी की Adorable फोटोज, देखें कैसे खिलखिलाती नजर आ रहीं क्यूट रियाना
राहुल महाजन की एक्स वाइफ और ‘बिग बॉस’ एक्स कंटेस्टेंट डिंपी गांगुली ने एक बार फिर खबरों की सुर्खियों में हैं। जबसे डिंपी राहुल महाजन से अलग हुई हैं तबसे वे ज्यादातर अपनी फोटोज के जरिए चर्चा का विषय बनती हैं। हाल ही उन्होंने अपनी क्यूट बेटी की कुछ फोटोज को सोशल मीडिया पर शेयर किया है। डिंपी की बेटी का नाम रियाना है। डिंपी ने इस फोटो के करके यह भी बताया कि उनकी बेटी ने पहली बार कुछ खाने की कोशिश की है। आपको बता दें कि डिंपी की बेटी अभी 6 माह की है, जिसे मां के द्वारा सिर्फ लिक्विड पदार्थ की फीड किया जाता है। डिंपी ने फोटो शेयर करते हुए कैप्शन में लिखा। My baby had her first meal on the first day of the year! 2017 couldn’t have had a better start! इसके अलावा डिंपी ने एक और कूल पिक अपलोड की, जिसमें वे अपने परिवार के साथ नजर आ रही हैं। आपको बता दें कि इससे पहले डिंपी ने क्रिसमस के मौके पर सोशल मीडिया पर अपनी बेटी की कुछ तस्वीरें शेयर है।
❤❤❤❤❤ #Repost @acidxxx with @repostapp ・・・ 2016 has been a year that created a whole new surreal dimension for the word LOVE! Every bit of you is a reflection of every ounce of the goodness I am capable of bringing in this world! Thank you for choosing to come to us! Thank the Gods for placing Your trust in us! Thank you @dimpy_g for imprinting the best of US in her everyday! Thank The Roys and The Gangulys for being such constant pivotal cornerstones in our lives! Thank you all whose good wishes have wrapped all of us in the safest blanket of positivity and good vibes! Thank you 2016 for showering us with the most amazing blessing ever! Welcome REANNA, Daddy's Little Princess! Daddy loves you infinity times infinity! #nye #reanna #myreanna #daddyslittleprincess #truelove #bundleofjoy #happiness #blessing #2016 #2017 #myworld #myhappiness #mylove #mylittlegirl #mylifeline #myheartbeat #myprecious #mypuchki #mygeri
First Published on January 3, 2017 2:00 pm