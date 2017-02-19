दंगल गर्ल सान्या मल्होत्रा ने शेयर की लेह में छुट्टियों की तस्वीर, इंस्टाग्राम पर खूब पसंद कर रहे लोग

❤😘#Repost @anunaysood with @repostapp ・・・ This is a retelling of one of my life’s most memorable journeys. This is a story of two friends out together to discover the beauty of the valleys and the mountains – who in the process ended up realizing that immaculate beauty and the serenity we all crave is there for the taking, if only we reach out and grab it. . I crossed paths with Sanya in 2014. For those of you who don’t know her, she’s the stunner who played Babita Phogat in Dangal. Yeah, I know! My first shot of Sanya was at a friend’s birthday party. Moving serenely, in sync with the music, her total comfort and obliviousness of her surroundings was enamouring. We stayed connected through Snapchat, and one fine day last year, she got in touch with me about the possibility of accompanying me on my next adventure. A few days before the launch of her movie’s trailer, this trip was the epitome of spontaneity – and so, before I knew it, we were in Leh! . Of the many stories and memories of this trip, the one that I’d like to share is one that began with a bang, and ended on a fulfilling note – pretty much like a movie! While driving down the streets of Leh, Sanya and I came across two women – a mother and her mother-in-law – in a hysterical and disturbed state. Without a moment’s thought, we approached them to find out what was bothering them. We learned that the six-year old daughter of the woman had seemingly run away. Sanya, the wonderful and kind soul that she is, promised the woman that we’d help find the child. With the mother riding pillion on my bike, and the mother-in-law riding with Sanya, we drove off in search of the little girl. After a frantic twenty minute search, we tracked the girl down. With the relief of having found a seemingly lost child fast fading, we asked her why she’d run away; her answer floored me. She wanted to prove that she was capable of traveling to the market and buying groceries on her own. On the face of it, one is inclined to dismiss this as an innocuous response of a child. To me, it is the perfect representation of the wanderlust and the pursuit of freedom that is innately built into each one of us. @sanyamalhotra_

