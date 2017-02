‘चंद्र नंदनी’ की एक्ट्रेस मानसी शर्मा ने पंजाबी सिंगर युवराज हंस से की सगाई

Yess we are officially together 💃💃…love to be with him n wanna spend my wholeeeeee life with himmmmm .. love u alottt @yuvrajhansofficial 😘😘… Thank u Hans Papa @navraj_hans @ajitmehndi n my parents … Blessed 🙏.. thank u Rabb ji for everything 🙏🙏

A video posted by 💞MANSI YUVRAJ HANS 💞 (@mansi_sharma1603) on Feb 6, 2017 at 4:41am PST