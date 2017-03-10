बिपाशा बसु ने ओपन लेटर लिखकर फैशन शो विवाद पर दिया करारा जवाब!

बॉलीवुड एक्ट्रेस बिपाशा बसु हाल ही में लंदन में आयोजित किए गए भारत-पाकिस्तान फैशन शो में शो के ऑर्गनाइजर्स से बतदमीजी और दगाबाजी करने के चलते चर्चा में रहीं। खबरें आईं कि बिपाशा को यहां शो स्टॉपर के तौर पर रैंप वॉक करना था लेकिन ऐन मौके पर उन्होंने ऑर्गनाइजर्स को धोखा दे दिया। टैलेंट स्काउट रोनिता शर्मा रेखी ने भी इसके खिलाफ एक फेसबुक पोस्ट लिखी जो कि देखते ही देखते वायरल हो गई। बाद में बिपाशा बसु ने उन्हें एक ‘कॉन वुमेन’ करार देते हुए एक के बाद एक कई ट्वीट किए। अब इस पूरे मामले के बाद बिपाशा ने एक ओपेन लेटर लिखा है जिसमें उन्होंने अपनी पूरी बात रखी है।

बिपाशा ने लिखा- क्योंकि मेरे हालिया लंदन फैशन शो के बारे में पहले ही काफी कुछ कहा जा चुका है, मुझे लगता है कि इस वक्त मुझे इस बारे में वह कहना चाहिए जो मैं सोचती हूं। मुझे लगता है कि अपने साथ और अपने सिद्धांतों के साथ ईमानदार होना चाहिए। मैंने हमेशा अपनी जंग खुद लड़ी है, और क्योंकि मैंने उनके स्तर तक नहीं गिरने का फैसला किया, मैंने हमेशा सीधे तौर पर बात की है। हालांकि हमारे काम में कुछ अड़चनें आती ही हैं। मैंने इस तरह के आधारहीन और टुच्ची पब्लिसिटीज को कभी प्राथमिकता नहीं दी। शुरू में मैं हैरान थी कि डिफॉल्टर्स विक्टिम कार्ड खेल रहे हैं और खुद को बचाने के लिए वाहियात कहानियां गढ़ रहे हैं, और मुझे गलत ठहरा रहे हैं। लेकिन अब मैं हैरान हूं कि मीडिया का एक हिस्सा भी उनका समर्थन कर रहा है और लोग सोशल मीडिया के हथियार को व्यापक हमला करने के लिए इस्तेमाल कर रहे हैं।

मनोरंजन जगत की खबरों के लिए क्लिक करें

बिपाशा ने लिखा मैं बात को सीधे तौर पर कहना चाहूंगी- डील कुछ शर्तों की सहमति पर हुई थी। हालांकि जब मैं प्लान किए गए प्रोजेक्ट के मुताबिक वहां पहुंची तो मुझे असहास हुआ कि ऑर्गनाइजर्स अपनी बातचीत के मुताबिक नहीं चले थे। बजाए मेरे मैनेजर से कुछ भी कंफर्म किए। मैं बुनियादी चीजों के इंतिजाम की बात पर सहमत हुई थी लेकिन मुझसे इतनी बुरी तरह कभी बर्ताव नहीं किया गया। मेरे लिए मेरा आत्मसम्मान सबसे जरूरी चीज है और मैंने गुंडागर्दी का शिकार बनने और छेड़छाड़ किए जाने का विरोध किया। बिपाशा ने लगातार आ रही खबरों पर सफाई देते हुए कहा- अफवाहों के विपरीत मैंने लंदन पहुंचते ही खुद अपना होलट बुक किया और खुद ही अपना ट्रेवल रीबुक किया।

बिपाशा ने लिखा-

“While a lot has been said about my association with the recent London Fashion Show, I feel that I need to speak my mind at this juncture. I do believe that it is important to be true to yourself and your principles.

I have always fought my own battles, and though I don’t choose to fall to their level, I need to set the record straight. While a few hiccups are bound to happen in our line of work, I have never been privy to such baseless and cheap name slandering.

Initially, I was amused that the defaulters are playing the victim card and making up ridiculous stories to save their back and putting me in the wrong but now I’m shocked that certain segments of the media too have supported them and people are wrongly using social media as a weapon of mass attack. Also to be noted that these are first time producers in London.

To set the record straight – The deal was made with a set of agreed conditions. However, when I landed there for the project as planned, I realised that the organisers hadn’t honoured their end of the bargain. Inspite of confirming with my manager that they had.

I had agreed to travel on a hospitality deal but never was I treated so badly. My self-respect holds the highest value and I refuse to be a victim of bullying or arm twisting. They expected me to hold true to my end of the bargain, whereas they had completely defaulted at their end. Using the fact that my name had already been publicised.

Contrary to rumours, as soon as I landed in London, we made our own hotel bookings and I also immediately rebooked our own travel. Being a part of the Bollywood fraternity, I’ve never experienced such a callous and high-handed treatment before. So instead of creating a scene there, I chose to keep the high ground and backed off from the event.

I understand that some people were inadvertently hurt by my actions, but I believe we all have the right to stand by our self-respect and choose to walk away from humiliating situations.

There are no free lunches in this world and everyone needs to be compensated for the work they do and when the terms and conditions aren’t met, it is only natural and professional to opt out of the deal.

Additionally, what has been reported about my manager is uncalled for. She received some disheartening news of her family and was upset, as opposed to the ridiculous reasons being reported.

I hope this puts an end to all speculation.

While I do understand that celebrities are public figures and are constantly under scrutiny, at the same time they are soft targets for anyone to accuse and then be written about. I hope everyone makes a wiser judgement as opposed to believing just about anything that is gets written.”

Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्‍यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ गूगल प्लस पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App



First Published on March 10, 2017 12:27 pm