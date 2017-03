BB10 से निकलने नितिभा की खूबसूरती में आया निखार, बिकनी और गोल्डन आउटफिट्स में देखें PHOTOS

Excellence is not a skill, its an attitude @minenyoursweddingshow #minenyoursweddingshow MUA @vidyatikari Outfit @studioxi.06 Jewellery @purabpaschim Picture by @design_aqua_studio Location courtesy ITC Welcome Hotel #whdwarka

A post shared by Nitibha Kaul (@nitibhakaul) on Mar 4, 2017 at 9:03am PST