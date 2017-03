अनुपम खेर ने गुरमेहर विवाद पर खुलकर रखी अपनी बात वहीं अमिताभ बच्चन रहे चुप

M in support of gurmehar kaur.. We guys are posting travel diaries or many more stupid pictures plz share this one.. We have to talk or think about what problems in our society. M gonna support her every Indian stand by u. Coz we r in democratic country and we are not afraid from anyone. #gurmeharkaur#delhiuniversity#socialproblems#indianews#womeninindia#studentsagainstabvp

A post shared by 🎀manveer Kaur🎀 (@raimanveer) on Feb 28, 2017 at 6:21pm PST