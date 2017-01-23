25 साल की ये हसीन मां इंटरनेट से कमाती है 15.18 करोड़ रुपए, जाने कैसे
एलेक्सा जीन ब्रॉन दुनिया की उन चंद महिलाओं में से एक हैं जिनके इंस्टाग्राम पर 20 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोवर्स हैं।
अभी तक आपने इंटरनेट से कमाई के बारे में कई बार सुना होगा। लेकिन आप ये जानकर हैरान हो जाएंगे कि एलेक्सा जीन ब्रॉन महज 25 साल की उम्र में इंस्टाग्राम के जरिए 15.18 करोड़ की कमाई करती हैं। एलेक्सा जीन ब्रॉन एक ऑनलाइन फिटनेस मॉडल हैं जो फोटोज और वीडियो के जरिए लगातार लोगो से जुडी रहती हैं। यही कारण है कि इंस्टाग्राम पर उनके 20 लाख से ज्यादा फॉलोवर्स हैं।
क्या मैसेज देती हैं एलेक्सा
एलेक्सा खुद एक मां है उनका छोटा बेबी है। वो सोशल साइट के जरिए लगातार बताती रहती हैं कि उन्होंने पेग्नेंसी के बाद खुद को कैसे फिट रखा। उनसे जुडने वालों में महिलाओं के अलावा पुरुष भी हैं। एलेक्सा बहुत जल्द दूसरे बच्चे की मां बनने वाली हैं।
काफी मददगार होते हैं उनके टिप्स
इंटरनेट से एलेक्सा से जुडने वाली एक महिला ने बताया कि एलेक्सा ने उनकी काफी मदद की। महिला के मुताबिक वो एलेक्सा से कई महिनों से जुडी थी। वो लगातार उनके टिप्स को पढ़ती रही हैं। एलेक्सा के वीडियों को देखने वालों की संख्या लाखों में है। एलेक्सा कहती हैं कि उन्होंने फिटनेस टिप्स के लिए खास तरह की वीडियों बनाए जो सभी महिलाओं के लिए फायदेंमंद साबित हुए। यही वजह है कि सोशल साइटस पर उन्हें दिखने वालों की संख्या बढ़ती चली गई।
This is me 4 weeks post birth. As much as its my job to motivate you I also believe it’s my job to be relatable and honest. Our society has put this idea in our heads that women have to bounce right back after having a baby, but that’s typically just not realistic. This is not the truth for most of us. I have more stretch marks and belly rolls and that’s perfectly NORMAL and OKAY. I remember being part way through this pregnancy seeing this woman online 1-day post partum with a flat tummy and abs thinking to myself, “wowie, I hope I can pull that off”. I instantly felt the pressure to measure up. Then fast forward to my 1-day post partum body and it was more of the squishy, droopy flub that I remember after my first baby. As bummed as I was that I didn’t just bounce right back to my pre-baby body, I can’t help but feel so amazed that this body created two beautiful babies. If you’re finding yourself obsessing about, feeling ashamed of or apologizing for the appearance of your body, even if you haven’t just had a child, STOP. Our bodies are incredible and amazing and we need to love every inch of it. Lots of love to all of the other amazing mommies out there!
First Published on January 23, 2017 7:10 pm