क्या आपने देखी अदनान सामी की तीसरी बीवी से हुई बेटी मदिना की ये Cute तस्वीरें

‪It gives me great pleasure in sharing the photos of our beloved daughter Medina with you… ‬ ‪May God bless her always…🙏💖😊‬ #MedinaSamiKhan #daughter #angel #love #moments #cute #parents

A post shared by Adnan Sami (@adnansamiworld) on Jul 12, 2017 at 4:54pm PDT