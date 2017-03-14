March 14, 2017

इस मैगजीन के कवर पेज छाया आदित्य रॉय कपूर का यह लुक

आदित्य ने अपने ​करियर की शुरूआत बतौर ​वीजे की थी। इसके बाद उन्हें फिल्म लंदन ड्रीम से बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करने का मौका मिला।

इस फोटोशूट के दौरान आदित्य कई तस्वीरों में आकर्षक लग रहे हैं।

बॉलीवुड एक्टर आदित्य रॉय कपूर ने मैन्स वर्ल्ड मैगजीन के लिए कवर पेज के लिए फोटोशूट करवाया है। वैसे तो आदित्य को एक रेगुलर गाइ के तौर पर जाना जाता है मगर मैन्स वर्ल्ड के मार्च इश्यू के दौरान उनकी यह तस्वीरें उनके फैन्स को हैरान कर देगीं। इस फोटोशूट के दौरान आदित्य कई तस्वीरों में आकर्षक लग रहे हैं। आदित्य ने ग्रे जेग्ना स्वेटर साथ एक चेक जैकेट पहना हुआ है। आदित्य ने अपने हाथ में एक वॉच पहनी हुई है। मैगजीन के कवर पेज के अलावा मैगजीन के अंदर आदित्य की कई बेहतरीन तस्वीरें हैं।

एक दूसरी तस्वीर में आदित्य ने सफेद रंग की शर्ट में पहने हुए हैं। इसके ऊपर उन्होंने नेवी ब्लू कलर का कोट पहना हुआ है। इसके अलावा मैन्स वर्ल्ड मैगजीन ने अपने इंस्टग्राम अकाउंट पर इस फोटोशूट का बीहाइंड द सीन वीडियो भी शेयर किया है। इस वीडियों में आदित्य हर तस्वीर के लिए अलग—अलग पोज देते नजर आ रहे हैं। इसके अलावा अादित्य हर पोज के लिए काफी मेहनत करते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। मेहनत अलावा आदित्य थोड़ी मस्ती करते भी दिखाई दे रहे हैं।

वीडियो में कई जगह पर आदित्य को क्यूट स्माइल करते हुए देखा जा सकता है। उनकी यह क्यूट स्माइल उनके फैन्स को जरूर पसंद आएगी। इस साल की शुरूआत में आदित्य रॉय कपूर की ओके जानू रिलीज हुई थी। इस फिल्म में उनके साथ श्रद्धा कपूर नजर आई थीं। फिल्म में आदित्य और श्रद्धा कपूर मुंबई में लिव-इन में रहनेवाले एक युवा जोड़े के रूप में नजर आए थे।

आदित्य ने अपने ​करियर की शुरूआत बतौर ​वीजे की थी। इसके बाद उन्हें फिल्म लंदन ड्रीम से बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करने का मौका मिला। एक्शन रीप्ले और गुजारिश के बाद उन्हें मोहित सूरी की फिल्म आशिकी-2 में लीड रोल मिला।

 

First Published on March 14, 2017 6:35 pm

