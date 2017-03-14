इस मैगजीन के कवर पेज छाया आदित्य रॉय कपूर का यह लुक
आदित्य ने अपने करियर की शुरूआत बतौर वीजे की थी। इसके बाद उन्हें फिल्म लंदन ड्रीम से बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करने का मौका मिला।
बॉलीवुड एक्टर आदित्य रॉय कपूर ने मैन्स वर्ल्ड मैगजीन के लिए कवर पेज के लिए फोटोशूट करवाया है। वैसे तो आदित्य को एक रेगुलर गाइ के तौर पर जाना जाता है मगर मैन्स वर्ल्ड के मार्च इश्यू के दौरान उनकी यह तस्वीरें उनके फैन्स को हैरान कर देगीं। इस फोटोशूट के दौरान आदित्य कई तस्वीरों में आकर्षक लग रहे हैं। आदित्य ने ग्रे जेग्ना स्वेटर साथ एक चेक जैकेट पहना हुआ है। आदित्य ने अपने हाथ में एक वॉच पहनी हुई है। मैगजीन के कवर पेज के अलावा मैगजीन के अंदर आदित्य की कई बेहतरीन तस्वीरें हैं।
एक दूसरी तस्वीर में आदित्य ने सफेद रंग की शर्ट में पहने हुए हैं। इसके ऊपर उन्होंने नेवी ब्लू कलर का कोट पहना हुआ है। इसके अलावा मैन्स वर्ल्ड मैगजीन ने अपने इंस्टग्राम अकाउंट पर इस फोटोशूट का बीहाइंड द सीन वीडियो भी शेयर किया है। इस वीडियों में आदित्य हर तस्वीर के लिए अलग—अलग पोज देते नजर आ रहे हैं। इसके अलावा अादित्य हर पोज के लिए काफी मेहनत करते दिखाई दे रहे हैं। मेहनत अलावा आदित्य थोड़ी मस्ती करते भी दिखाई दे रहे हैं।
वीडियो में कई जगह पर आदित्य को क्यूट स्माइल करते हुए देखा जा सकता है। उनकी यह क्यूट स्माइल उनके फैन्स को जरूर पसंद आएगी। इस साल की शुरूआत में आदित्य रॉय कपूर की ओके जानू रिलीज हुई थी। इस फिल्म में उनके साथ श्रद्धा कपूर नजर आई थीं। फिल्म में आदित्य और श्रद्धा कपूर मुंबई में लिव-इन में रहनेवाले एक युवा जोड़े के रूप में नजर आए थे।
आदित्य ने अपने करियर की शुरूआत बतौर वीजे की थी। इसके बाद उन्हें फिल्म लंदन ड्रीम से बॉलीवुड में डेब्यू करने का मौका मिला। एक्शन रीप्ले और गुजारिश के बाद उन्हें मोहित सूरी की फिल्म आशिकी-2 में लीड रोल मिला।
Introducing our 17th anniversary cover star , the super charming Aditya Roy Kapur. Need we say more? Wardrobe Courtesy (Tap for details) @corneliani_official @zegnaofficial @burberry @louisvuitton @alangesoehne Photographer: @abhaysingh75 Art Director @amitunaik
Fashion Director: @kushalparmanand
Junior Stylist: @neelangana
Hair: Team @aalimhakim
Make Up: Stephen Jadhav
Location Courtesy: THE PARK, WORLI — BY @thelodhagroup #ThePark #ARicherLife #MW
Aditya Roy Kapur has talent and fans in equal measure, but he's also the most down-to-earth chap in an industry filled with inflated egos and airs and that's what makes him the most amazing cover star.
Photographer: @abhaysingh75 Art Director @amitunaik
Fashion Director: @kushalparmanand
Junior Stylist: @neelangana
Hair: Team @aalimhakim
Make Up: Stephen Jadhav Location Courtesy: THE PARK, WORLI — BY @thelodhagroup Wardrobe courtesy: @nashishsoni
shirt by Eton and trousers by Armani Collezioni @collectiveindia; shoes by @louisvuitton #ThePark #ARicherLife #MW
It only gets better! 17th anniversary issue with Aditya Roy Kapur. Photographer: @abhaysingh75 Art Director @amitunaik
Fashion Director: @kushalparmanand
Junior Stylist : @neelangana
Hair: Team @aalimhakim
Make Up: Stephen Jadhav
Location Courtesy: THE PARK, WORLI — BY @thelodhagroup Wardrobe Courtesy Trench coat by @burberry
shirt by @corneliani_official
trousers by Vivienne Westwood @collectiveindia watch by @alangesoehne
Monogram Square Brooch by @louisvuitton #march #coverstar #bollywood #adityaroykapur #mansworld #mw #ThePark #ARicherLife
Aditya Roy Kapur is really just a regular guy….Read all about him in the March issue. Photographer: @abhaysingh75
Art Director: @amitunaik Fashion Director: @kushalparmanand
Junior Stylist: @neelangana
Hair: Team @aalimhakim
Make Up: Stephen Jadhav
Location Courtesy THE PARK, WORLI — BY @thelodhagroup Wardrobe Courtesy Jacket by @paulsmith; shirt by @canali #17thanniversaryissue #march #menswear #bollywood #celebrity #fashion #mansworld #mw #ThePark #ARicherLife
The abs we saw in Fitoor — which sent scores of women into a collective tizzy are gone but he still manages to look super suave in our 17th anniversary issue. #coverstar #adityaroykapur Photographer: @abhaysingh75
Art Director: @amitunaik Fashion Director: @kushalparmanand
Junior Stylist: @neelangana
Hair: Team @aalimhakim
Make Up: Stephan Jadhav
Location Courtesy THE PARK, WORLI — BY @thelodhagroup Wardrobe Courtesy @corneliani_official @zzegnaofficial @burberry @louisvuitton #celebrity #march #2017 #mansworld #mw #ThePark #ARicherLife
Because "Life is Sorted" on sets. Aditya Roy Kapur #bts for the #17th anniversary issue of MW India at THE PARK, WORLI by @thelodhagroup #behindthescenes #covershoot #thepark #ARicherLife #mansworld #march #2017 #mw Photographer : @abhaysingh75 Art Director: @amitunaik Fashion Director: @kushalparmanand Junior Stylist: @neelangana Hair: Team @aalimhakim Make Up : Stephen Jadhav Videographer: @sanket.sharma
वीडियो: TVF के डायरेक्टर अरुनाभ कुमार पर पूर्व कर्माचारी ने लगाया छेड़छाड़ का आरोप
Hindi News से जुड़े अपडेट और व्यूज लगातार हासिल करने के लिए हमारे साथ फेसबुक पेज और ट्विटर हैंडल के साथ गूगल प्लस पर जुड़ें और डाउनलोड करें Hindi News App
First Published on March 14, 2017 6:35 pm